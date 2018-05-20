Fan Theories: Does the Briefcase in Pulp Fiction Hold Marsellus Wallace’s Soul?

Fans of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction have spent more than 20 years obsessing over every last detail of the game-changing film. And no detail has been more speculated upon than what’s in the briefcase Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) are sent to reclaim. The guesses have ranged from gold bars to an Oscar, but one popular theory — and by far the most compelling — posits that it’s actually gangster Marsellus Wallace’s (Ving Rhames) immortal soul. If true, Tarantino’s hitman masterpiece just got even more bad ass.

For more Fan Theories, subscribe to our YouTube channel.