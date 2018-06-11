Fan Theories: Was The Truman Show Actually Cancelled?

Director Peter Weir’s 1998 movie The Truman Show features one of Jim Carrey’s most beloved performances. In the movie, his character, Truman Burbank, has unknowingly been the star of a 24/7 reality television show since birth. Now 30 years old and married, Truman starts to suspect that there might be more to the world than the quaint island town of Seahaven that’s been fabricated for him to live in.

So why does Truman only now come to suspect something isn’t quite right after all these years? Is someone out in our world trying to reach him? Is the universe bent on finally letting him in on the secret behind his life? Possibly. Or maybe it’s simple television economics as Reddit user u/Gameran suggests. Maybe all the clues Truman stumbles upon are due to The Truman Show, once a money-printing machine, starting to hemorrhage cash after such a long run.

