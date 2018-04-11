Fan Theories: Was Ferris Bueller Just a Figment of Cameron’s Imagination?

Everyone knows Ferris Bueller. Everyone loves Ferris Bueller. But, what if Ferris Bueller was just a fantasy? What if the savviest slacker to ever grace a Chicagoland area high school was simply a figment of Cameron Frye’s imagination? That’s one theory, according to Papa Bell over on metafilter, who suggests that the Cubs game, the trip to the Art Institute, the downtown parade, even the French food, were all dreamed up by the loneliest kid in a John Hughes movie. Watch the latest Fan Theories above to find out why.

