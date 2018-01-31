Fleet Foxes perform “Crack-Up” with Icelandic choir Graduale Nobili: Watch

Today, Consequence of Sound reveals a stunning performance of Fleet Foxes’ “Crack-Up”, accompanied by the acclaimed Icelandic choir Graduale Nobili, an all-female group of vocalists who have toured the world alongside Björk. Watch it above.

The performance was filmed in one extended shot at the famed Harpa Concert Hall in Iceland, just before the band headlined the Iceland Airwaves Music Festival. In the video, the camera moves from backstage to onstage to the open auditorium, capturing the Fleet Foxes musicians at work, illuminated against the beautiful hall.

The video was produced by Consequence of Sound and directed by Eilífur Örn Þrastarson and produced by Lior Phillips, with creative direction by Kevin McMahon. The audio was mixed by longtime Fleet Foxes associate Beatriz Artola.

“Crack-Up” appears on Fleet Foxes’ 2017 album of the same name.