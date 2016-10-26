Gerber & Gerber: Inferno

Inspired by Siskel & Ebert, the city of Chicago, and some brotherly love comes Gerber & Gerber, a weekly web series starring Justin Gerber and Mac Gerber, who share their take on Hollywood’s newest films.

This week, the brothers debate Inferno, the third movie based on Dan Brown’s blockbuster mystery novels featuring symbologist Robert Langdon. Starring Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones, the movie follows our two heroes as they try to stop a virus from destroying humanity by following clues found in Dante’s Inferno.

Who wins the coin toss this week? Who takes the pros and the cons? Watch above to find out and then let us know whose side you’re on in the comments section.

Make sure to follow Consequence of Sound: Video on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.