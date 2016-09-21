Gerber & Gerber: The Magnificent Seven

Inspired by Siskel & Ebert, the city of Chicago, and some brotherly love comes Gerber & Gerber, an original movie review web series staring Justin Gerber and Mac Gerber. Twice a month, the brothers share their take on Hollywood’s newest films.

This week, Justin and Mac review The Magnificent Seven, Antonie Fuqua’s new remake of the 1960 western of the same name. As you’ll see, Justin believes the film is worth viewing thanks to its fantastic cast led by Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. Mac, however, argues that since the original film bombed, there was no point in making it all over again. Let us know who you agree with in the comment section.

