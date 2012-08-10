Lollapalooza Interviews: Metric, First Aid Kit, JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound

During Lollapalooza, Sami Jarroush’s Rock It Out! Blog caught up with Metric, First Aid Kit, and JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound. You can watch all three video interviews below. Also, check out our full coverage of Lollapalooza 2012 here.

Philip Roffman spoke with Metric’s Emily Haynes and James Shaw about the band’s new album Synthetica, the message that Emily is trying to send through her lyricism, and the most awkward fan encounter the band has had.

Harley Brown spoke with First Aid Kit about working with Jack White and Conor Oberst, why their band is a family affair, and how their music and religion cross paths.

Finally, Nick Freed spoke with The Uptown Sound about their hectic touring scheduling, playing a tribute show for MCA of the Beastie Boys, and Eddie Murphy.