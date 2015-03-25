Natalie Prass: Singer-songwriter extraordinaire and Godzilla scholar

In this exclusive interview from SXSW, Rock it Out! Blog host Sami Jarroush chats with singer-songwriter Natalie Prass. She discusses the making of her self-titled, debut album with the assistance of Spacebomb Records’ house band, and her plans to bring the band on the road with her for future shows.

She also talks about a song she wrote based on her encounter with a ghost, her time spent as a backup singer for Jenny Lewis, and her love of Godzilla and why the character is misunderstood by so many.

