Poetry People: La Dispute Performs E.E. Cummings

Vocalist Jordan Dreyer waxes nostalgic at Denver's Seventh Circle Music Collective

by
on June 17, 2019, 5:24pm
image

Jordan Dreyer of La Dispute

image

La Dispute recently stopped by Denver’s own Seventh Circle Music Collective. Prior to the performance, vocalist Jordan Dreyer connected with Consequence of Sound to look back on the poetry that has shaped or influenced him over the years. The first of these poetry readings is E.E. Cummings “Since Feeling is First”.

Edited and Directed By: Perry Froelich

Music and Audio Recorded By: Austin Minney

Cameras Operated By: Tiffany Cronick and Perry Froelich

Production Assistant: Gala Bfalla

The Grand Rapids outfit’s fourth studio album Panorama is out now.  La Dispute will be kicking off their European tour on June 21st.

LaDispute Eu Uk June 2019 A3 flat UPDATED Poetry People: La Dispute Performs E.E. Cummings

