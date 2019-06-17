Poetry People: La Dispute Performs E.E. Cummings

La Dispute recently stopped by Denver’s own Seventh Circle Music Collective. Prior to the performance, vocalist Jordan Dreyer connected with Consequence of Sound to look back on the poetry that has shaped or influenced him over the years. The first of these poetry readings is E.E. Cummings “Since Feeling is First”.

Edited and Directed By: Perry Froelich



Music and Audio Recorded By: Austin Minney

Cameras Operated By: Tiffany Cronick and Perry Froelich

Production Assistant: Gala Bfalla

The Grand Rapids outfit’s fourth studio album Panorama is out now. La Dispute will be kicking off their European tour on June 21st.