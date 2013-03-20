During South by Southwest, the Rock it Out! Blog caught up with members of the California punk-rock band FIDLAR to discuss an array of topics, like how Tony Hawk Pro Skater video games were a major influence to their music, what two teams they want to see in the NBA finals, and why they cannot stand Vampire Weekend (apparently it’s quite personal).

Keep an eye out over the next few weeks for more interviews from SXSW. Also, make sure to follow Rock it Out! Blog on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.