Rock It Out! Blog Interviews: Dispatch

Last weekend during the Outside Lands Music Festival, Sami Jarroush of Rock It Out! Blog caught up with reunited jam band Dispatch. They talked about the band’s new album Circle Around the Sun and why it took 12 years to see release, the story behind the album’s title track, and their plans for the remainder of 2012.

