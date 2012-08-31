Rock It Out! Blog joins Consequence of Sound

Consequence of Sound is proud to announce that it will serve as the new home of Rock It Out! Blog beginning Tuesday, September 4th.

Founded by former Fuse TV and Sirius Satellite Radio personality Sami Jarroush in 2008, the Rock It Out! Blog has emerged as one of the most watched and respected video blogs on the Internet. With nearly 50,000 subscribers tuning in each day, Sami reports on the latest rock music news headlines, introduces viewers to new and unsigned bands, and poses rock music queries of the day for viewers to debate. He’s also interviewed a wide array of bands and artists, from The Kills’ Alison Mosshart to Reggie Watts to Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

New Rock it Out! Blog episodes will be published daily on a brand new section of Consequence of Sound (see the preview below.) In addition, Sami has been made the Video Director of Consequence of Sound, and will be working to create new and original programming.

Watch Sami discuss the partnership below: