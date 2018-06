Today marks the first episode of Rock It Out! Blog on Consequence of Sound, and it couldn’t have come on a busier day. Watch as Sami runs through music’s biggest headlines, including details on The Rolling Stones’ first new recordings in seven years, new videos from Green Day and The Black Keys, the big on stage collaboration between Jay-Z and Pearl Jam, and more.

Make sure to follow Rock It Out! Blog on Twitter and Facebook, and subscribe to its YouTube channel.