September 7th, 2012

September 07, 2012
Two equally iconic institutions meet for the first this weekend as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band finally descends on Chicago’s Wrigley Field for a pair of shows. In the spirit of the occasion, Sami dedicates today’s episode of  Rock It Out! Blog to ask which outdoor music venue is your favorite. Leave a comment or a video response.

