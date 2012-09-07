Two equally iconic institutions meet for the first this weekend as Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band finally descends on Chicago’s Wrigley Field for a pair of shows. In the spirit of the occasion, Sami dedicates today’s episode of Rock It Out! Blog to ask which outdoor music venue is your favorite. Leave a comment or a video response.
