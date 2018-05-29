Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

Fast-rising singer-songwriter gets her hands on a modified MXR Phase 90 pedal

by
on May 29, 2018, 12:10am
0 comments
icon playlist Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose
thumb 00002 Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

thumb 00002 Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

White Mystery: Sole Kitchen

hchYN1qT 720 Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

Tour Update: Fleetwood Mac Announces Extensive North American Tour

jBdrANf9 720 Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

Tour Update: Phil Collins Announces His Not Dead Yet Tour

thumb 00002 Sole Kitchen: Caroline Rose

The Come Up: Closed Sessions

Today we’re excited to bring you another edition of our video series Sole Kitchen. Each episode sees Johnny Balmer of Chicago’s Alchemy Audio build a custom pedal for a rock guitarist, specifically catered to their own unique sound and style. He demonstrates the intricate process by which each pedal is made and then hands it over to the guitarist to test it out for themselves. The latest episode rising indie rocker Caroline Rose, who receives a modified MXR Phase 90 pedal.

Previous Story
Fan Theories: Does the Briefcase in Pulp Fiction Hold Marsellus Wallace’s Soul?
No comments