Sole Kitchen: Le Butcherettes

Today we’re excited to bring you a new edition of our video series Sole Kitchen. Each episode sees Johnny Balmer of Chicago’s Alchemy Audio build a custom pedal for a rock guitarist, specifically catered to their own unique sound and style. He demonstrates the intricate process by which each pedal is made and then hands it over to the guitarist to test it out for themselves. The latest episode features Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes, who receives a modified reverb pedal.

Earlier this year, Le Butcherettes release a new three-song EP called struggle/STRUGGLE through Rise Records.