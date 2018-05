In a few short years, Chicago’s Closed Sessions has emerged as one of hip-hop’s premier record labels. They’ve worked with everyone from Chance the Rapper to Curren$y to Action Bronson, while also serving as a label home for fast-risers including Kweku Collins, Jamila Woods, Femdot, and more.

For the latest installment of The Come Up, the masterminds behind Closed Sessions share their story.

