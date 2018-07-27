Menu
The Come Up: Music Box Theatre

Get some popcorn, grab a seat, and learn all about Chicago's greatest theatre

by
on July 27, 2018, 12:55pm
0 comments

For nearly a century, the Music Box Theatre has been Chicago’s home for independent, foreign, cult, and classic films. With its red velvet curtains, vintage seats, and atmospheric architecture, the theatre’s a church for cinephiles.

On the latest installment of The Come Up, the minds behind the Music Box unlock its many mysteries, shedding light on why it’s remained a vital fixture of Chicago culture for so long and how they’ve kept that magic alive.

For more episodes of The Come Up, visit our Facebook page. If you’re in Chicago, head to the theatre this weekend for our very own Stephen King film festival, hosted by The Losers’ Club and centered around Castle Rock.

