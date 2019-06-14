Consequence of Sound contributor Scout Tafoya sits down with Adam DriverÂ andÂ ChloÃ« SevignyÂ of The Dead Don’t Die. Together, they discuss the legacy of George A. Romero, working with Jim Jarmusch, and how their own clout brings a bigger audience.

Directed by Jarmusch, The Dead Don’t Die follows a small town combating a sudden zombie invasion. In addition to Driver and Sevigny, the film also stars Bill Murray, Selena Gomez,Â Tilda Swinton, andÂ Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits,Â Iggy Pop, and Wu-Tang Clanâ€™sÂ RZA.



