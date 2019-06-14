Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Adam Driver and Chloë Sevigny on Why They’re Smashing Zombies for Jim Jarmusch

The two stars bite into the iconic filmmaker's new horror comedy

by
on June 14, 2019, 1:38pm
0 comments

image

Brains and Bones: Adam Driver

image

Stephen King's Top Horror Movie

image

Quentin Tarantino's 5 Best Kills

 

Consequence of Sound contributor Scout Tafoya sits down with Adam DriverÂ andÂ ChloÃ« SevignyÂ of The Dead Don’t Die. Together, they discuss the legacy of George A. Romero, working with Jim Jarmusch, and how their own clout brings a bigger audience.

Directed by Jarmusch, The Dead Don’t Die follows a small town combating a sudden zombie invasion. In addition to Driver and Sevigny, the film also stars Bill Murray, Selena Gomez,Â Tilda Swinton, andÂ Steve Buscemi, Tom Waits,Â Iggy Pop, and Wu-Tang Clanâ€™sÂ RZA.

Read our review and our full-length interview with Jarmusch.

Edited By:Â Perry Froelich

Previous Story
Lamb of God on Ashes of the Wake, New Album Progress, and Touring With Slayer
No comments