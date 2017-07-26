The Death of America/What People Do For Swag

Pabst Blue Ribbon hired Consequence of Sound and The Hard Times to capture some fun, light-hearted sponsored content at Forecastle Festival earlier this month. After two successful investigative content pieces, including a hard-hitting expose on the secret drug cartel infiltrating festivals across the country and an exclusive interview with the rapper Chingy, reporter Ryan Long talks to festival-goers at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky about the divisive political questions that have been plaguing this great nation… Or, something like that.
Pabst Blue Ribbon hired Consequence of Sound and The Hard Times to capture some fun, light-hearted sponsored content at Forecastle Festival earlier this month. After two successful investigative content pieces, including a hard-hitting expose on the secret drug cartel infiltrating festivals across the country and an exclusive interview with the rapper Chingy, reporter Ryan Long talks to festival-goers at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky about the divisive political questions that have been plaguing this great nation… Or, something like that.