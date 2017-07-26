The Death of America/What People Do For Swag

Pabst Blue Ribbon hired Consequence of Sound and The Hard Times to capture some fun, light-hearted sponsored content at Forecastle Festival earlier this month. After two successful investigative content pieces, including a hard-hitting expose on the secret drug cartel infiltrating festivals across the country and an exclusive interview with the rapper Chingy, reporter Ryan Long talks to festival-goers at Forecastle Festival in Louisville, Kentucky about the divisive political questions that have been plaguing this great nation… Or, something like that.

