Welcome to Treehouse Sessions where we bring you exclusive live performances recorded directly to analog at Chicago’s Treehouse Studios.

On today’s episode, it’s a special one as Evan Weiss aka Into It. Over It. performs acoustic versions of “Open Casket” and “Anesthetic” from his latest release, Standards, which CoS listed as one of its top 25 albums of 2016 so far.

